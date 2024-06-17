CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements

Photo By Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Dupre, a motor transportation mechanic with Combat...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Dupre, a motor transportation mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, poses for a picture after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Koror, Palau, June 9, 2024. Dupre was recognized for his achievements as the CLB-13 motor transportation maintenance chief and environmental compliance coordinator from November 2022 to October 2023, including improving CLB-13’s mission essential equipment readiness by 60%. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud) see less | View Image Page

KOROR, Palau – Sgt. Jack Dupre, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, June 9, 2024, for his accomplishments as the motor transport maintenance chief and environmental compliance coordinator for Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Among other achievements, Dupre managed maintenance equipment valued at $10.9 million dollars and improved CLB-13’s mission essential equipment readiness by 60% from November 2022 to October 2023.



Dupre was presented the award by CLB-13’s commanding officer, Lt. Col. Brian McCarthy, during his current deployment in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Palau. Palau is an island country in the western Pacific.



Dupre, a native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, knew he was going to join the Marine Corps from the time he was in middle school.



“My grandfather always pushed me to go to college to go the commission route, but I wanted to start earlier. I found the nearest recruiting office and said, ‘Sign me up,’” Dupre said.



Dupre’s grandfather was a captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1960 to 1964. They share a bond of service and a passion for mechanics.



“We’re the only two people in our family who served and relate in that aspect,” he said. “He had a little motor scooter sitting in his garage for a long time, and that was the first project I ever started.”



Together they fixed, repainted and got it running again. Soon after, he purchased a run-down Chevrolet El Camino to learn more about auto repair. When Dupre’s Marine Corps recruiter informed him of the motor transportation mechanic military occupational specialty, Dupre knew he could take his skillset to the next level. After six years in the Marine Corps, Dupre’s dedication as a motor transportation mechanic is only secondary to his role leading Marines.



“To me, the job comes second. I love my work, but Marines come first,” Dupre said.



Dupre describes unselfishness and knowledge as the most important leadership traits.



“You can be top-tier and still be humble. No one will want to follow or emulate you if you treat others differently because you think you are the best. Everyone has potential,” Dupre said. “Those ranked below me drive me to work my hardest.”



After receiving his award at the ceremony, Dupre used his speech to highlight that the award was a collective achievement.



“This is an accumulation of everyone’s work that only I get to wear. I would rather have no commendation award so that the Marines I work with can receive awards, even if just certificates of commendation,” said Dupre.



During exercise Valiant Shield 24, Dupre’s platoon of engineers and motor transportation Marines established a power grid and utilities at Camp Katuu and Palau International Airport. They maintained equipment and vehicles, providing security, motor transport and logistics support to the exercise.



Dupree will remain in Oceania from July to September 2024, as part of Task Force Koa Moana. Koa Moana, a Hawaiian phrase meaning “ocean warrior,” is a task force designed to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and partner nations in Oceania through community relations and infrastructure improvement projects.



“I worked in construction during the summer when I was in high school,” Dupre said. “I’m looking forward to being able to work with local communities on any automotive projects they may have and be able to teach, share and learn different techniques.”