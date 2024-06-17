U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Dupre, left, a motor transportation mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Koror, Palau, June 9, 2024. Dupre was recognized for his achievements as the CLB-13 motor transportation maintenance chief and environmental compliance coordinator from November 2022 to October 2023, including improving CLB-13’s mission essential equipment readiness by 60%. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8485735
|VIRIN:
|240609-M-JC323-1038
|Resolution:
|5226x3484
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Hometown:
|LAKEVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud
CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements
