U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Dupre, left, a motor transportation mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Koror, Palau, June 9, 2024. Dupre was recognized for his achievements as the CLB-13 motor transportation maintenance chief and environmental compliance coordinator from November 2022 to October 2023, including improving CLB-13’s mission essential equipment readiness by 60%. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 01:05 Photo ID: 8485735 VIRIN: 240609-M-JC323-1038 Resolution: 5226x3484 Size: 1.05 MB Location: KOROR, PW Hometown: LAKEVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.