    CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements [Image 2 of 5]

    CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements

    KOROR, PALAU

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian McCarthy, right, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, awards Sgt. Jack Dupre, a motor transportation mechanic with CLB-13, and native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Koror, Palau, June 9, 2024. Dupre was recognized for his achievements as the CLB-13 motor transportation maintenance chief and environmental compliance coordinator from November 2022 to October 2023, including improving CLB-13’s mission essential equipment readiness by 60%. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024
    Photo ID: 8485733
    VIRIN: 240609-M-JC323-1018
    Resolution: 6557x4371
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Hometown: LAKEVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    VS24
    IMEFSummerSeries

