    CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements [Image 4 of 5]

    CLB-13 Motor Transportation Mechanic Awarded for Maintenance Achievements

    KOROR, PALAU

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Dupre, second from the right, a motor transportation mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, poses for a picture with CLB-13 Marines after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Koror, Palau, June 9, 2024. Dupre was recognized for his achievements as the CLB-13 motor transportation maintenance chief and environmental compliance coordinator from November 2022 to October 2023, including improving CLB-13’s mission essential equipment readiness by 60%. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    VS24
    IMEFSummerSeries

