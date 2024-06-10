Security Forces Trains for Domestic Operations

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho – From zeroing in on targets at 400 meters to detering threats with pepper-filled projectiles, Airmen assigned to the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, explored the use of force continuum June 7-9 between the Gowen Field and Double Tapp Ranges.



In addition to long-distance target practice, the SFS is adopting new tactics as it fulfills new and evolving requirements set forth by the National Guard Bureau in the form of domestic operations. When called upon by state governors, guard units need to be able to respond in a similar fashion to that of local law enforcement with non-lethal means for homeland security.



“Our career field is extremely broad,” said Staff Sgt. Weston Hawks, a security forces specialist assigned to the 124th SFS. “We train everything from basic infantry tactics, to long-range shooting, to law enforcement-level riot control. That’s all within our scope of practice.”



A first for the 124th Fighter Wing, SFS members received training with PepperBall projectile launchers, a non-lethal means of conflict management. This is part of a National Guard Bureau-lead effort to integrate seamlessly with state law enforcement agencies.



“When we are proficient in these areas, we can be a better resource to our state,” said Hawks.



Sustaining a mission-ready force, more and more, requires members to train outside of their usual scope of tactical application. And while long-range training isn’t outside of that scope, having the range accommodations to facilitate 400 actual meters versus 400 simulated meters is. This brings the IDANG to Double Tapp Range.



“Prior to accessing this range, we had to simulate long-distance shooting,” said Staff Sgt. Patrick Pratchett, a security forces specialist assigned to the 124th SFS. “Having this range in our back yard will allow us to conduct this kind of training more frequently. Simulated ranges lack real world implications for bullets in flight. You miss out on things like bullet drop off, wind speed, etc.”



While the training might be somewhat unconventional, the community resources and support that make it possible are not. The National Guard regularly utilizes local assets and works alongside state organizations to execute training objectives.



“The interactions we have with other community members showcases our commitment to realistic training and allows civilians to see their National Guard in action,” said SFS Commander Maj. Joey Morlock. “Opportunities to showcase ourselves within our community, answer questions, and interact with the general public strengthens our bonds within the community we serve.”



Broad mission requirements and training paired with community engagement and partnerships ensure the Idaho Air National Guard will remain ready for operations both foreign and domestic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 22:28 Story ID: 473583 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Trains for Domestic Operations, by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.