    Security Forces Go the Distance [Image 28 of 28]

    Security Forces Go the Distance

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 124th Security Forces Squadron conduct long-distance target practice at Double Tapp Range, Boise, Idaho, June 7, 2024. At 400 meters, combating windspeed and bullet drop allows SFS members to build confidence in their spotters and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 22:00
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-VT588-1886
    This work, Security Forces Go the Distance [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firing range
    M4
    security forces
    124th fighter wing
    range day

