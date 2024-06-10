Security Forces Go the Distance

Airmen with the 124th Security Forces Squadron conduct long-distance target practice at Double Tapp Range, Boise, Idaho, June 7, 2024. At 400 meters, combating windspeed and bullet drop allows SFS members to build confidence in their spotters and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

