Security Forces Train for Domestic Operations

Airmen with the 124th Security Forces Squadron practice non-lethal PepperBall training on Gowen Field, Idaho, June 8, 2024. Less than deadly force options allow security personnel to mitigate tense situations without the potential for loss of life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

Date Taken: 06.08.2024