    Security Forces Train for Domestic Operations [Image 12 of 15]

    Security Forces Train for Domestic Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 124th Security Forces Squadron practice non-lethal PepperBall training on Gowen Field, Idaho, June 8, 2024. Less than deadly force options allow security personnel to mitigate tense situations without the potential for loss of life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    air national guard
    security forces
    domestic operations
    idaho national guard
    PepperBall

