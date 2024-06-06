Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

Courtesy Photo | Senior Chief Petty Officer Jesse Evans and Engineman 1st class Benfry DeJesus of Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Chief Petty Officer Jesse Evans and Engineman 1st class Benfry DeJesus of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) show guests a variety of medically important insects like mosquitoes and ticks during Fleet Week Miami, May 6, 2024, in Miami, Florida. NECE provided outreach events throughout the week across Miami showcasing the Navy’s entomological capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Thomas Kleier) see less | View Image Page

For the first time in its history, the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) participated in Fleet Week Miami engaging with local communities and schools May 5-12.



Fleet Week Miami is one of the Navy’s premiere community outreach programs to inform the public about what the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, and how they meet their missions, highlight the skills of America’s servicemen and women in defense of the nation.



NECE presented on entomology, a branch of zoology dealing with the scientific study of insects, with hopes to foster interest in the many career paths the Navy offers. Entomology is one of several Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers within the United States Navy.



“Fleet week was a great experience overall. I loved being part of the team that got to interact with the Boys and Girls Clubs all around Miami. The kids were so eager to learn and look at the cool bugs we had,” said Hospital Corpsman Stephanie Casarrubias.



“Many people don’t know about Entomologists and Preventive Medicine Technicians and how they tie into the Navy, so Fleet week gave us the opportunity to let people know how important our roles are and what we do for the fleet.”



Throughout the week, NECE’s team led an informational booth within the Norwegian Cruise Terminal and interacted with hundreds of guests that were touring the USS Bataan (LHD 5).



NECE personnel also led outreach events at the Frost Science Museum, the Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens (Zoo Miami), Boys and Girls Club of Miami, and the Fleet Week Innovation Night, where, according to the World Affairs Council Miami, “participants embarked on a journey of discovery as we unveil the intricate web of innovation, technology, and strategic partnerships driving the US Navy’s mission to confront global challenges and excel in cyberspace.”



Lt. Thomas Kleier, an entomologist at NECE said participating in Fleet Week Miami was an absolute joy for the team. “Interacting with our civilian counterparts and providing education on why Navy Entomology is such a valuable force multiplier for the Navy was very rewarding. I am very proud to be a part of the first ever NECE team Fleet Week and hope Navy Entomology has more opportunities to collaborate for future events,” he said.