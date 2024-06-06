Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Lt.j.g. John So and Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Mauro Ortiz of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) led an outreach event with the Boys and Girls Club of Miami During Fleet Week Miami, May 6, 2024, in Miami, Florida. This event marked the NECE’s first time participating in Fleet Week one of the Navy’s premiere community outreach programs to inform the public about what the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, and how they meet their missions, highlight the skills of America’s servicemen and women in defense of the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Stephanie Casarrubias)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8463970
    VIRIN: 240506-N-OG488-3008
    Resolution: 1370x1499
    Size: 445.51 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami
    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NECE
    #Navy
    #Outreach
    #FleetWeek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT