Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

Lt.j.g. John So and Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Mauro Ortiz of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) led an outreach event with the Boys and Girls Club of Miami During Fleet Week Miami, May 6, 2024, in Miami, Florida. This event marked the NECE’s first time participating in Fleet Week one of the Navy’s premiere community outreach programs to inform the public about what the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, and how they meet their missions, highlight the skills of America’s servicemen and women in defense of the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Stephanie Casarrubias)

