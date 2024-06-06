Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

Entomologist Lt.j.g. John So of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) interacts with a student on During Fleet Week Miami, at the Frost Science Museum, May 5. Fleet Week Miami is one of the Navy’s premiere community outreach programs to inform the public about what the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, and how they meet their missions, highlight the skills of America’s servicemen and women in defense of the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Frost Science)

