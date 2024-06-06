Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Entomologist Lt.j.g. John So of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) interacts with a student on During Fleet Week Miami, at the Frost Science Museum, May 5. Fleet Week Miami is one of the Navy’s premiere community outreach programs to inform the public about what the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, and how they meet their missions, highlight the skills of America’s servicemen and women in defense of the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Frost Science)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8464224
    VIRIN: 240505-N-OG488-1225
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 209.96 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Fleet Week
    #NECE
    #Navy
    #Outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT