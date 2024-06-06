Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

    MIAMI, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Senior Chief Petty Officer Jesse Evans and Engineman 1st class Benfry DeJesus of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) show guests a variety of medically important insects like mosquitoes and ticks during Fleet Week Miami, May 6, 2024, in Miami, Florida. NECE provided outreach events throughout the week across Miami showcasing the Navy’s entomological capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Thomas Kleier)

