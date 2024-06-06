Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Makes Debut at Fleet Week Miami

Senior Chief Petty Officer Jesse Evans and Engineman 1st class Benfry DeJesus of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) show guests a variety of medically important insects like mosquitoes and ticks during Fleet Week Miami, May 6, 2024, in Miami, Florida. NECE provided outreach events throughout the week across Miami showcasing the Navy’s entomological capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Thomas Kleier)

