USS Shoup changes command from commander to captain

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Capt. Holman Agard relieved Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte as commanding officer of the the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) May 23, during a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan.



The event is significant because it marks the commanding officer rank upgrade from commander to captain, which provides the U.S. Navy additional flexibility in terms of the range of missions the ship can conduct.



“It is an honor to not only be selected for this position, but to represent the outstanding crew onboard USS Shoup,” said Agard. “The change from an O-5 command to an O-6 command is significant. It allows Shoup to serve as the home platform for a warfare commander within a carrier strike group.”

Agard thanked Tourtelotte for his leadership and guidance to the crew during his time as commanding officer.



“It’s been humbling and inspiring to work with this dedicated crew and prepare Shoup for this transition,” said Tourtelotte. “The men and women of Shoup have proven their mettle in an operational environment at-sea and continue to display professionalism and laser focus on mission accomplishment every day. I’m proud of what this team accomplished and know they will be in great hands under the leadership of Capt. Agard.”



In addition to the change from commander to captain, Shoup will add senior subject matter experts to its crew in support of the commanding officer and receive equipment upgrades during its ongoing in-port maintenance period in Yokosuka.



“This change demonstrates our continued commitment to the U.S.-Japanese alliance to promote peace and prosperity within the region,” said Agard. “As forward-deployed naval forces, we are ready to respond to any contingency, at any time. A free and open Indo-Pacific benefits all nations.”

Shoup was previously assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Shoup is forward-deployed to Japan operating as part of Commander, Task Force 70. CTF 70 has tactical control of carrier strike groups, cruisers, and destroyers that deploy or transit through the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

