Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain

    JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2024) – Sailors render honors during the parading of the colors during a change of command ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 23. During the ceremony, Capt. Holman Agard relieved Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86). Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8425319
    VIRIN: 240523-N-UA460-1078
    Resolution: 5377x3327
    Size: 728.27 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Shoup changes command from commander to captain
    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain
    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain
    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain
    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain
    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    CTF 70
    Shoup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT