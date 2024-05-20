YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2024) – Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte departs a change of command ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 23. During the ceremony, Capt. Holman Agard relieved Tourtelotte as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86). Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8425323
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-UA460-1361
|Resolution:
|5073x3296
|Size:
|839.95 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
USS Shoup Changes Command from Commander to Captain
