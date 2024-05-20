USS Shoup changes command from commander to captain

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2024) – Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte (left) and Capt. Holman Agard render honors during the parading of the colors during a change of command ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 23. During the ceremony, Agard relieved Tourtelotte as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86). Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

