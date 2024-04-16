10th AAMDC Operation Shield 2024

Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR and 10th Army Air and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR and 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command command team pose for a photo during exercise Shield 24 Apr. 12 in Pula, Croatia. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low and medium-altitude threats. Joined by international partners, including and the Polish, Slovenian, and French Armed Forces, the exercise emphasizes air defense tactics and live-fire engagements (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid) see less | View Image Page

PULA, Croatia — From April 6-13, 2024, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participated in Operation Shield 2024. Operation Shield 24 aimed to enhance combined air defense capabilities and bolster NATO combat power through integrated air defense live fire engagements.



Operation Shield 2024 consisted of participation from five NATO countries: The United States, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, and France, all working together to strengthen interoperability. From the United States Army, Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR conducted engagements with the Avenger’s .50 caliber machine gun alongside Croatia’s BOV-3 weapons system. Simultaneously, the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) conducted Stinger live fires.



NATO Allies participated in a many different engagements during the event. Croatia also conducted Mistral live fires for the first time in Croatia’s military history. Poland conducted Piorun and Pilica live fire engagements during the exercise. Slovenia supported the exercise with radar support utilizing the Giraffe radar system and France supported the exercise with planning and observer support.



“Integrated Air Missile Defense training is crucial to the combined defense of our Alliance. Exercises like Operation Shield 24, allow ground-based air defense assets, from across the globe, the opportunity to gain vital knowledge on each other’s weapon systems and refine cohesive tactics, techniques, and procedures in realistic training environment” said U.S. Army Capt. Evan Bicoy, Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR commander.



Charlie Battery 1-57 was activated on October 17, 2023, to bolster Air Defense Artillery capabilities and operate in support of the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne). Their mission is to eliminate, neutralize, or deter low-altitude aerial threats, encompassing unmanned aerial systems, rotary wing, and fixed-wing aircraft. Bicoy acknowledged the challenges of conducting such a NATO integrated Live Fire Exercise with a recently activated battery but praised the dedication and expertise of his team.



“There were some challenges in conducting a NATO integrated Live Fire Exercise of this caliber with such recent activation, however, I couldn’t have asked for a better team to serve alongside," said Bicoy. "The soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers of Charlie Battery were phenomenal, and we received outstanding support from not only our higher headquarters at echelon, but also the 173rd Brigade and our NATO Allies at every step of the way."



Beyond showcasing advanced capabilities of different countries' air defense systems, the exercise played a critical role in enhancing interoperability among NATO allies and partners. These joint training exercises are essential, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and tactics among participating nations, and ensuring readiness to address any potential aerial threats.



“Seeing the soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers from five different nations all work together to train, refine, and execute a common mission, while building lifelong relationships is something I will never forget,” said Bicoy.



Air defense systems are in high demand in Europe because they work, they save lives, and they are a strong deterrent against aggression. Integrated air and missile defense is incredibly complicated and no one nation can do it alone. That’s why 10th AAMDC works with NATO every day at every echelon to ensure operability and deter threats for a strong and safe Europe.



