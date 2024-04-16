U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR conduct live fire with the M3P .50 cal machine gun on the Avenger weapon system during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia on April 12, 2024. This annual exercise, aimed at enhancing Croatian air defense capabilities, brings together units from the 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces for joint training on air defense tactics and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 05:44 Photo ID: 8344889 VIRIN: 240412-A-JK865-7903 Resolution: 5588x4470 Size: 4.07 MB Location: HR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th AAMDC Operation Shield 2024 [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.