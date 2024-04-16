Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Operation Shield 2024 [Image 26 of 27]

    10th AAMDC Operation Shield 2024

    CROATIA

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR and Croatian Army soldiers conduct live fire with the M3P .50 cal machine gun on the Avenger weapon system and Stryker M–SHORAD during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia on April 12, 2024. This annual exercise, aimed at enhancing Croatian air defense capabilities, brings together units from the 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces for joint training on air defense tactics and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 05:44
    VIRIN: 240412-A-JK865-6058
    Location: HR
    This work, 10th AAMDC Operation Shield 2024 [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

