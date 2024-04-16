10th AAMDC Operation Shield 2024

U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D ADA Brigade commander, observes live fire during Distinguished Visitor Day part of exercise Shield 24 Apr. 12 in Pula, Croatia. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low and medium-altitude threats. Joined by international partners, including and the Polish, Slovenian, and French Armed Forces, the exercise emphasizes air defense tactics and live-fire engagements (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

