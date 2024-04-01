Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer

    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 3, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, left, recites...... read more read more

    GUAM

    04.07.2024

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Apr. 8, 2024) – Commander, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. (lower half) Greg Huffman was promoted to the rank of Rear Adm. (upper half) during a ceremony administered by Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet on Wed., April 3 at the PACFLT Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

    “It is an honor and privilege to continue to serve this great nation and our Pacific islands,” said Huffman. “This is an exciting time for Guam and Micronesia, and I am looking forward to continuing to advance the very important mission of supporting the warfighter and defending the homeland.”

    As part of his promotion, the two-star Admiral will assume a new role to lead the activation of Joint Task Force Micronesia. Rear. Adm. Huffman will be designated the Senior Military Official for the Joint Operations Area, which includes Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.

    “The Indo-Pacific region is a dynamic area of operation and vital to our security and prosperity. I remain committed to building on the progress we’ve achieved through our partnerships with federal, state and local governments throughout this region.”

    Joint Task Force Micronesia will be responsible for the homeland defense of Guam, the CNMI, FSM and the Republic of Palau to include defense support to civil authorities, and will provide foreign humanitarian assistance throughout the compact states in times of crisis.

    During a change of command ceremony scheduled for some time in June, Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael DeVore will officially take command of Joint Region Marianas. DeVore is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Forces/Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 20:54
    Story ID: 468010
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer, by LCDR Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer
    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer
    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer
    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer
    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer
    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Guam
    Palau
    JRM
    CNMI
    FSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT