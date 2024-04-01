JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer

ASAN, Guam (Apr. 8, 2024) – Commander, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. (lower half) Greg Huffman was promoted to the rank of Rear Adm. (upper half) during a ceremony administered by Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet on Wed., April 3 at the PACFLT Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



“It is an honor and privilege to continue to serve this great nation and our Pacific islands,” said Huffman. “This is an exciting time for Guam and Micronesia, and I am looking forward to continuing to advance the very important mission of supporting the warfighter and defending the homeland.”



As part of his promotion, the two-star Admiral will assume a new role to lead the activation of Joint Task Force Micronesia. Rear. Adm. Huffman will be designated the Senior Military Official for the Joint Operations Area, which includes Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.



“The Indo-Pacific region is a dynamic area of operation and vital to our security and prosperity. I remain committed to building on the progress we’ve achieved through our partnerships with federal, state and local governments throughout this region.”



Joint Task Force Micronesia will be responsible for the homeland defense of Guam, the CNMI, FSM and the Republic of Palau to include defense support to civil authorities, and will provide foreign humanitarian assistance throughout the compact states in times of crisis.



During a change of command ceremony scheduled for some time in June, Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael DeVore will officially take command of Joint Region Marianas. DeVore is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Forces/Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.

