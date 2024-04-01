JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 3, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, left, recites the oath of office during a ceremony administered by Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 3.



As part of his promotion, the two-star Admiral will assume a new role to lead the activation of Joint Task Force Micronesia. Rear. Adm. Huffman will be designated the Senior Military Official for the Joint Operations Area, which includes Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.

(U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

