JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 3, 2024) - Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, prepares to promote Rear Adm. (lower half) Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas to Rear Adm. (upper half) during a promotion ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 3.



As part of his promotion, the two-star Admiral will assume a new role to lead the activation of Joint Task Force Micronesia. Rear. Adm. Huffman will be designated the Senior Military Official for the Joint Operations Area, which includes Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.

(U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 20:54 Photo ID: 8326233 VIRIN: 240403-N-UL352-2006 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 2 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.