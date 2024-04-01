Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer [Image 3 of 6]

    JRM Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer

    04.02.2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 3, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, has his shoulder boards changed by his spouse, Judy Huffman, during a promotion ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 3.

    As part of his promotion, the two-star Admiral will assume a new role to lead the activation of Joint Task Force Micronesia. Rear. Adm. Huffman will be designated the Senior Military Official for the Joint Operations Area, which includes Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.

    (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

