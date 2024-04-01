LaNeve takes reins of Eighth Army as new CG

U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, South Korea – With the traditional transfer of the Eighth Army guidon, Lt. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve (크리스토퍼 C. 라니브) officially assumed command of Eighth Army, April 5, 2024. The change-of-command ceremony took place on Barker Field on Camp Humphreys with Soldiers in formation on the parade field and distinguished guests seated under the spring sun. United States Forces Korea commander, Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, officiated the outdoor ceremony.



LaNeve assumed command from Lt. Gen. Willard “Bill” Burleson who served as commanding general since October 2020. Burleson relinquished the Eighth Army guidon to LaCamera who presented it to LaNeve symbolizing the official change of command. The colors were then passed to Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, to care for their storage.



LaNeve said he looks forward to continuing Eighth Army’s legacy of working with the Republic of Korea in their vital mission of defending the peninsula.



I’m humbled and very honored to join the ranks of this storied U.S. Army formation, the Pacific Victors, today,” LaNeve said. “I welcome this opportunity to serve with our ROK allies and will give my full effort in support of the ironclad commitment to the alliance between our nations.”



The new commanding general comes to Eighth Army from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, where he served as the special assistant to the commanding general of United States Army Forces Command. Before that, LaNeve commanded the 82nd Airborne Division there.



As Eighth Army commanding general, LaNeve oversees six major subordinate commands and smaller units across the peninsula. He is in charge of a headquarters that commands and controls a Republic of Korea-U.S. combined ground force responsible for the defense of the Republic of Korea.



Burleson has led the U.S. Army’s only field army for the past three-and-a-half years, guiding the command through the COVID pandemic, maintaining its readiness, and strengthening its position in the Korean theater through increased interoperability with the ROK military and modernization.



In his remarks, he reflected on the beginnings of the Army’s presence on the Korean peninsula starting with Task Force Smith in the Battle of Osan in June of 1950.



“In that first battle in Osan, Americans learned the price of unpreparedness, we paid for it in blood and treasure,” said Burleson. “Over the course of three years of fighting, many American, Korean and United Nations Command lives were lost, but in the end we prevailed and the RoK-US Alliance that we have today stands as a testament to the sacrifices of those that have come before us. Those that gave their lives, and the thousands who are still missing must always be remembered.”



Burleson noted that the Soldiers in formation for the ceremony represent the more than 35,000 American and Korean Soldiers and Civilians who continue to be part of Eighth Army today.



“Eighth Army came in 1950 and never left,” Burleson said. “These Soldiers stand ready to defend our homelands—the Republic of Korea and the U.S. Being ready to ‘Fight Tonight,’ can’t be just a saying, it must be achieved through tough, standards-based training, day and night; readiness is perishable and I want to thank all those leaders to my front but also the many others who ensure that we are able to maintain our readiness here in the Republic of Korea.”



In the final portion of the ceremony, Burleson officially retired after serving 36 years in the U.S. Army after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. LaCamera presented him with his retirement certificate and Burleson's wife, Cynthia, was presented a certificate of achievement for her dedicated support to her husband and the U.S. Army.



On duty in the Western Pacific since 1944, Eighth Army has served as both a field army and theater army. Eighth Army today stands ready to defend U.S. national interests and those of its allies whenever called upon as U.S Army’s “Pacific Victors.”

