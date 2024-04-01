Lt. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve salutes Soldiers of his new formation following Eighth Army's change of command ceremony on Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 5, 2024. In addition to being commanding general of Eighth Army, LaNeve will serve as chief of staff of Combined Forces Command.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 01:29
|Photo ID:
|8322582
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-BS718-1080
|Resolution:
|3136x2240
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LaNeve takes reins of Eighth Army as new CG, by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LaNeve takes reins of Eighth Army as new CG
