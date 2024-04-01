Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LaNeve takes reins of Eighth Army as new CG

    LaNeve takes reins of Eighth Army as new CG

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    8th Army

    Lt. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve salutes Soldiers of his new formation following Eighth Army's change of command ceremony on Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 5, 2024. In addition to being commanding general of Eighth Army, LaNeve will serve as chief of staff of Combined Forces Command.

    LaNeve takes reins of Eighth Army as new CG

