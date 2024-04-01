LaNeve takes reins of Eighth Army as new CG

Lt. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve salutes Soldiers of his new formation following Eighth Army's change of command ceremony on Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 5, 2024. In addition to being commanding general of Eighth Army, LaNeve will serve as chief of staff of Combined Forces Command.

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0