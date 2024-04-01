Arkansas National Guard Distributes Eclipse Glasses

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston | Soldiers and Airmen of the Arkansas National Guard are receiving eclipse glasses at...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston | Soldiers and Airmen of the Arkansas National Guard are receiving eclipse glasses at armories and bases around the state in preparation for the 2024 Eclipse that will have a path of totality that covers two-thirds of the state on April 8th. The Arkansas National Guard has been working diligently to get free glasses to Soldiers and Airmen around the state with a drive focused on the upcoming drill weekend, but free eclipse glasses can also be obtained at your local public library, many local businesses, schools, and other public facilities. The Arkansas National Guard is also distributing roughly 23,000 eclipse glasses at public events and local recruiting stations. (Photo by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and Airmen of the Arkansas National Guard are receiving eclipse glasses at armories and bases around the state in preparation for the 2024 Eclipse that will have a path of totality that covers two-thirds of the state on April 8th.



With more than 100 school districts closed in Arkansas during the eclipse and Monday traditionally being a day off for active duty Guardsmen working a compressed work schedule, many Guardsmen will be enjoying the celestial event with their families.



Pfc. Gracie Mendez, a tracked vehicle mechanic in the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, said she was excited to be where she could see and experience the totality of the eclipse for the first time. “I just want to have a good time watching the eclipse, and I’m excited I don’t have to drive anywhere to watch it,” said Mendez. She started learning about the eclipse on social media as soon as she heard Arkansas was in the path of totality.



The Arkansas National Guard has been working diligently to get free glasses to Soldiers and Airmen around the state with a drive focused on the upcoming drill weekend, but free eclipse glasses can also be obtained at your local public library, many local businesses, schools, and other public facilities.



The Arkansas National Guard is also distributing roughly 23,000 eclipse glasses at public events and local recruiting stations.



The eclipse will have a totality lasting up to 4 minutes 28 seconds with a path that will darken the state from Texarkana to Fort Smith through Bull Shoals to Paragould. The Moon’s shadow will sweep across Arkansas and 35 National Guard armories and airfields where are more than 6,000 Arkansas National Guardsmen and their families live and work.