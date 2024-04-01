Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Distributes Eclipse Glasses [Image 2 of 5]

    Arkansas National Guard Distributes Eclipse Glasses

    FORT CHAFFEE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Arkansas National Guard are receiving eclipse glasses at armories and bases around the state in preparation for the 2024 Eclipse that will have a path of totality that covers two-thirds of the state on April 8th.

    The Arkansas National Guard has been working diligently to get free glasses to Soldiers and Airmen around the state with a drive focused on the upcoming drill weekend, but free eclipse glasses can also be obtained at your local public library, many local businesses, schools, and other public facilities.

    The Arkansas National Guard is also distributing roughly 23,000 eclipse glasses at public events and local recruiting stations.

    (Photo by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Distributes Eclipse Glasses [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas National Guard Distributes Eclipse Glasses

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Fort Chaffee
    Eclipse 2024
    Eclipse Glasses: 142nd Field Artillery Brigade

