Arkansas National Guard Distributes Eclipse Glasses

Soldiers and Airmen of the Arkansas National Guard are receiving eclipse glasses at armories and bases around the state in preparation for the 2024 Eclipse that will have a path of totality that covers two-thirds of the state on April 8th.



The Arkansas National Guard has been working diligently to get free glasses to Soldiers and Airmen around the state with a drive focused on the upcoming drill weekend, but free eclipse glasses can also be obtained at your local public library, many local businesses, schools, and other public facilities.



The Arkansas National Guard is also distributing roughly 23,000 eclipse glasses at public events and local recruiting stations.



(Photo by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

