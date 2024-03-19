Inaugural LAMAT mission begins in St. Kitts & Nevis

Photo By Capt. Danny Rangel | U.S. Air Force Col. Zoe Hawes delivers opening remarks at Joseph N. France General...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Danny Rangel | U.S. Air Force Col. Zoe Hawes delivers opening remarks at Joseph N. France General Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team opening ceremony in St. Kitts and Nevis, March 18, 2024. The medical assistance mission is meant to strengthen relationships with partner nation medical personnel while providing needed care for patients in St. Kitts and Nevis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel) see less | View Image Page

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis – Twelfth Air Force (Air Force Forces Southern) has launched its first medical assistance mission to St. Kitts and Nevis region, March 18.



Forty-three U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve Airmen traveled to St. Kitts and Nevis in support of this year’s Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, where they will be working alongside host nation counterparts to foster mutual collaboration and training, and provide the best possible care for patients.



“We are excited to be here and to collaborate with your team of medical experts,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Zoe Hawes, troop commander. “We look forward to sharing our knowledge and to learning from you. It is a universal trait of medics that we want to help each and every patient we encounter. We hope that together we can do precisely that.”



The team wasted no time engaging in their new environments with their partners, having treated 97 patients in dental, primary care, audiology, and emergency medicine services, all within the first day.



“This medical mission is a representation of the strengthening of that global partnership,” said Ms. Kaye Bass, permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Their willingness to lend this vital expertise reflects the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity that unite our nations.”



As part of U.S. Southern Command’s enduring promise to be a valued partner in the region, the LAMAT mission procured $105,000 of supplies and materials to complement available resources.



“We have a joint effort in the federation currently and it is such a timely mission to be able to have this,” said the honorable Jahnel Nisbett, minister with responsibility for health, gender affairs, and social empowerment. “Your work here is welcome, it is valuable and we look forward to engaging our staff and our people with you over the next two weeks.”



Patient’s needs are aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures.



This is the final stop in the LAMAT 2024 mission that has seen a cumulative 2,300 patients across four nations, including Suriname, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The overall mission will conclude in St. Kitts and Nevis on March 29.