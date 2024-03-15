Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force medical team launches LAMAT assistance mission in St. Kitts and Nevis

    Air Force medical team launches LAMAT assistance mission in St. Kitts and Nevis

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman John Rossi 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force active-duty and reserve Airmen pose for a group photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Kitts and Nevis, March 17, 2024. This was the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Kitts and Nevis medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Rossi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8292986
    VIRIN: 240317-F-NJ324-1032
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.79 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force medical team launches LAMAT assistance mission in St. Kitts and Nevis, by SrA John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT