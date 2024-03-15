Air Force medical team launches LAMAT assistance mission in St. Kitts and Nevis

U.S. Air Force active-duty and reserve Airmen pose for a group photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Kitts and Nevis, March 17, 2024. This was the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Kitts and Nevis medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Rossi)

