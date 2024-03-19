LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis

Dr. Hazel Laws, Ministry of Health chief medical officer, applauds a departing speaker at Joseph N. France General Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team opening ceremony in St. Kitts and Nevis, March 18, 2024. Forty-three U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve Airmen traveled to St. Kitts and Nevis in support of this year’s Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, where they will be working alongside host nation counterparts to foster mutual collaboration and provide the best possible care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

