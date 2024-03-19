Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis [Image 1 of 3]

    LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis

    BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Dr. Hazel Laws, Ministry of Health chief medical officer, applauds a departing speaker at Joseph N. France General Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team opening ceremony in St. Kitts and Nevis, March 18, 2024. Forty-three U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve Airmen traveled to St. Kitts and Nevis in support of this year’s Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, where they will be working alongside host nation counterparts to foster mutual collaboration and provide the best possible care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 21:30
    Photo ID: 8298222
    VIRIN: 240318-F-FT183-1003
    Resolution: 3567x2382
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: BASSETERRE, KN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inaugural LAMAT mission begins in St. Kitts &amp; Nevis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical assistance
    opening ceremony
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    LAMAT24
    St. Kitts and Nevis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT