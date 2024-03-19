Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis [Image 3 of 3]

    LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis

    BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Zoe Hawes delivers opening remarks at Joseph N. France General Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team opening ceremony in St. Kitts and Nevis, March 18, 2024. The medical assistance mission is meant to strengthen relationships with partner nation medical personnel while providing needed care for patients in St. Kitts and Nevis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

