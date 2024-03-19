LAMAT medical assistance mission kicks off in St. Kitts and Nevis

U.S. Air Force Col. Zoe Hawes delivers opening remarks at Joseph N. France General Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team opening ceremony in St. Kitts and Nevis, March 18, 2024. The medical assistance mission is meant to strengthen relationships with partner nation medical personnel while providing needed care for patients in St. Kitts and Nevis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

