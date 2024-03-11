Military to Mariner: Transitioning to a Rewarding Maritime Career after Service

NOROLK, Va. (March 11, 2024)—All service members have one thing in common; whether you are an officer or enlisted member, single-term or careerist, regardless of branch of service; you will eventually transition out of the military.



For many, transitioning out of military service can be challenging and scary, particularly when taking how you are going to ensure future income and professional satisfaction into consideration. One option for service members is to take advantage of the Military to Mariner Program, which provides service members an avenue to obtain credentials to become a U.S. Merchant Mariner, while still on active duty, separated or retired.



“The Military to Mariner program helps active duty and reserve service members, Coast Guard civilian employees and veterans smoothly transition to civilian employment in the maritime industry,” according to Lt. Cmdr. Jim Fasoli, Military to Mariner Program Manager, U.S. Coast Guard Force Readiness Command. “It's a valuable initiative aimed at leveraging military skills into civilian mariner roles.”



A U.S. Merchant Mariner, credentialed by the U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Center, is someone deemed safe, suitable, and compliant to sail aboard U.S. flagged ships with national security requirements. This certification enables individuals to serve on federally regulated vessels, contributing to the nation's maritime activities.



The U.S. Merchant Marine community needs you. As a credentialed U.S. Merchant Mariner, you could sail aboard Military Sealift Command’s fleet of 140 civilian crewed ships or you could seek employment with one of the numerous U.S. flagged commercial shipping companies.



“SWSC’s Military to Mariner Program is designed to maximize the extent to which naval service, training, and qualifications are creditable toward merchant mariner licensing and certification,” stated Kara Krenisky, Military to Mariner Program Manager at Surface Warfare Schools Command. “For those transitioning out of active-duty service, but still want to pursue a career either at sea or in operations related to sea-going vessels, a civilian mariner license will afford them the opportunity to do so. Pursuing a license while active duty provides Sailors the opportunity to submit applications free of charge and use naval experience towards licensing requirements.”



U.S. Merchant Mariners are required to obtain and maintain U.S. Coast Guard certifications and licenses, which can be earned while on active duty via the Military to Mariner Program.



“Through the Military to Mariner Program, we work to assist service members in navigating the application process, collecting the right service record documents, and ensuring the Fleet is aware of the capability to translate Naval service to civilian credentials,” Krenisky said. “A large part of this program is getting current Navy training and qualifications certified as meeting the USCG National and International Standards of Training for mariners. In doing so, we are ensuring Sailors receive top-notch instruction, making them better prepared and professionally knowledgeable through high standards.”



The U.S. Merchant Mariner community wants military Veterans to join its ranks.



“Veterans bring a wealth of valuable skills and discipline acquired during their military service, making them assets in maritime roles,” said Fasoli. “The adaptability, leadership, and problem-solving abilities cultivated in the military contribute significantly to their success in civilian maritime endeavors.”



“Military Veterans are assets to the U.S. Merchant Mariner community as they have already proven their physical and mental ability to serve, as well as the experience gained from military service provides a background in commitment, trustworthiness, and work ethic,” Krenisky added.

As with many professional development opportunities, it can be difficult to figure out just where to begin.



“While on active duty, service members interested in transitioning into the Merchant Marine should proactively engage in the credentialing process,” Fasoli stated. “Early completion of the Mariner Credential application is encouraged, providing insight into the sea-time evaluation process. The U.S. Coast Guard's Credentialing Assistance benefit, offering $4,500 per year for eligible service members, is a helpful resource throughout one’s military career.”



“Documentation of sea time, advanced qualifications, and pursuing merchant mariner credentials while active duty are the best method of preparing to transition in the future,” added Krenisky. “The earlier service members pursue U.S. Merchant Mariner credentials during their service the better, as they progress, they will be able to continue using sea time and experience to either upgrade their license or pursue additional qualifications.”



The National Maritime Center credits military members for their time attached to a vessel at 60%.



“Which means from the day they checked in to the day they checked out of a vessel, 60% of that time can count towards sea time,” Krenisky stated. “You should keep copies of advanced qualification designation letters, like Officer of the Deck and Engineering Officer of the Watch, as well as a copy of their History of Assignments and all fitness reports and evaluations.”



Interested service members seeking information about the Military to Mariner Program should contact their Career Counselor and their chain of command. Also, please go to https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/swsc-military-to-mariner-program for more information about the program or visit the Navy COOL/USCG COOL website Military to Mariner pages. You can contact Kara Krenisky, Military to Mariner Program Manager at Surface Warfare Schools Command at karalin.l.krenisky.mil@us.navy.mil or Lt. Cmdr. Jim Fasoli, Military to Mariner Program Manager, U.S. Coast Guard Force Readiness Command at CGM2M@uscg.mil for additional information.



“There are a number of resources out there for those interested in becoming U.S. Merchant Mariners,” according to Krenisky. “Navy COOL offers a Blueprint to Mariner for Sailors transitioning, as well as their MilGears tool allows for Sailors to generate a template sea service letter based on their service record documents. The U.S. Department of Transportation (https://www.maritime.dot.gov/outreach/military-mariner) offers information for veterans looking to pursue a career in the Merchant Mariner community.”



The National Maritime Center website is the source for application, licensing, and testing information is an additional information resource:

https://www.dco.uscg.mil/national_maritime_center/ is also a valuable reference.



“For service members considering a transition to the U.S. Merchant Mariner community, early engagement is key,” Fasoli concluded. “Leveraging the U.S. Coast Guard Credentialing Assistance benefit and seeking assistance from the Military to Mariner program can significantly ease the transition process. Understanding the credentialing process, sea-time evaluation, and potential training requirements can lead to a successful and rewarding career in the civilian maritime sector.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 11:06 Story ID: 465867 Location: US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military to Mariner: Transitioning to a Rewarding Maritime Career after Service, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.