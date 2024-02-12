Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) Sailors hold the phone and distance line while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) in the South China Sea, Feb. 19. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. USNS John Ericsson is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 06:18
    VIRIN: 240219-N-YS413-1005
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNDERWAY
    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    CTF 71

