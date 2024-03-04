SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2024) Seaman Camilo Palacio poses for an environmental portrait prior to pulling alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Yukon is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 04:22 Photo ID: 8272495 VIRIN: 240304-N-BS159-1002 Resolution: 2000x1381 Size: 1.2 MB Location: JP Hometown: SARASOTA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sarasota, FL Native Serves Aboard DDG-115, by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.