    Sarasota, FL Native Serves Aboard DDG-115

    JAPAN

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2024) Seaman Camilo Palacio poses for an environmental portrait prior to pulling alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Yukon is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 04:22
    Photo ID: 8272495
    VIRIN: 240304-N-BS159-1002
    Resolution: 2000x1381
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: SARASOTA, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sarasota, FL Native Serves Aboard DDG-115, by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

