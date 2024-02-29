127th Wing celebrates unit, base legacy

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- Members of the Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing hosted a military ball in Clinton Township, Mar. 2, 2024. The event brought more than 700 attendees, including Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, , in celebration of the theme, “Legacy of Valor.”



With a distinguished career, including tenure as command chief master sergeant of the 127th Wing, Whitehead gave the keynote address, sharing what he considers as Selfridge Air National Guard Base’s, “amazing legacy.”



“[Selfridge] is where Airmen like Curtis Lemay and General Hap Arnold came to train, the place where aces were created and where training happened for the Tuskegee Airmen,” Whitehead said. “This is where some of the best training for people in the aviation community takes place: that’s part of your legacy."



Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, command chief master sergeant of the 127th Wing, presented Whitehead with a memento of appreciation following his remarks.



“Events like these tighten our bonds of camaraderie, esprit de corps and build our shared vision for the 127th Wing,” Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, 127th Wing and Selfridge ANG Base commander said. “Serving with you is an honor, and I’m proud of the 127th Wing and our accomplishments.”



In addition to Whitehead, five former 127th Wing command chief master sergeants attended the event including Bill Livesay, Michael Dalton, Keith Edwards, and Dan McDow representing years between 1998 and 2003, 2008 and 2011 and 2015-2020.



“It says a lot when we have our former senior enlisted who continue to show up time and time again, years later, because they believe in you,” White head said. ““I challenge you to continue this legacy of greatness.”

A video, produced by 127th Wing public affairs, highlighted the 127th Wing’s legacy, missions and family featuring a variety of personal stories told by Airmen from a variety of units within the 127th Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 12:51 Story ID: 465209 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 127th Wing celebrates unit, base legacy, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.