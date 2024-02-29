SEA Whitehead visits 127th Wing

SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor, chief, National Guard Bureau, delivers keynote speech during the 127th Wing Ball, based out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., March 2, 2024, at the Mirage Elegant Banquet and Catering Hall, Clinton Township, Mich. During the formal event, Whitehead emphasized the importance of family support and celebrating mission accomplishments. (National Guard photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

