    SEA Whitehead visits 127th Wing [Image 1 of 7]

    SEA Whitehead visits 127th Wing

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Brancato, commander of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, delivers remarks during the 127th Wing Ball, based out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., March 2, 2024, at the Mirage Elegant Banquet and Catering Hall, Clinton Township, Mich. (National Guard photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 11:21
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
    National Guard Bureau
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    127th Wing
    SEA Whitehead

