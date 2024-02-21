Baumholder food service supervisor loves supporting Soldiers, community members

Photo By Cameron Porter | Charles Grant, Jr. is the food service supervisor for Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Charles Grant, Jr. is the food service supervisor for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder. He’s been working in the food service business with the Army since 1991 and said he loves doing his part, serving the Baumholder community. “I love taking care of people and serving others, and I love to see my customers enjoying their meals,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – People have various reasons for pursuing their chosen careers. Some do it for the money. Some for the location. Some enjoy assisting others. Some because it’s convenient. For the food service supervisor at Baumholder, it’s simple. He loves his job.



Charles Grant, Jr. has been working in the food service business with the Army since 1991. Before that, the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz employee was a Soldier for nine years. He said he loves his job because he loves taking care of people and he loves working in the food service business.



“I love my job, I love doing my job, and I love cooking in general,” said Grant. “When we have unit functions with the entire LRC Rheinland-Pfalz team, I will run the grill and cook for everybody. It’s something that I just love to do.”



Grant manages and supervises 16 local national and Army civilian employees at two warrior restaurants in Baumholder, supporting the 16th Sustainment Brigade and thousands of Soldiers and community members working and living there. His dining facility attendants and food service employees augment the 55th QM Company, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion,16th Sust. Bde. at the Knight’s Lair Warrior Restaurant and the Castle Warrior Restaurant.



As the food service supervisor in Baumholder, Grant is responsibility for the dining facility attendants and food service employees. He also monitors account statuses as well as quality and productivity of the food service program to include the meal menus and the nutritional program. He does all the time and attendance reports, and he provides culinary arts training, coaching, and mentoring to the Soldiers, Army civilians and local national employees at the two restaurants.



“I love taking care of Soldiers, and I love doing my part, serving the Baumholder community,” said the 60-year-old Fayetteville, North Carolina, native. “Wherever I go, I love taking care of people and serving others, and I love to see my customers enjoying their meals.”



The warrior restaurant teams at the Knight’s Lair and Castle Warrior are unique because they are made up of local national employees and Army civilians from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s LRC Rheinland-Pfalz and Soldiers from 55th QM Company, Europe’s field feeding company, as well as contractors.



The Knight’s Lair offers a specialized menu that provides Soldiers and community members with high-quality, nutritious meals while meeting their dietary needs and preferences. In addition, the Knight’s Lair has a very modern look and feel.



The Castle Warrior reopened in January of 2022 after being closed for 18 months during COVID-19. Part of the reopening included new management and rebranding. The restaurant’s mission statement to provide quality meals and outstanding customer service to Soldiers and guests summarizes its commitment to its customers.



In addition to the Knight’s Lair and Castle Warrior in Baumholder, the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz installation food service program includes two warrior restaurants in the Kaiserslautern Military Community and the dining facility at the U.S. Army Regional Correctional Facility-Europe in Sembach.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



