Baumholder food service supervisor loves supporting Soldiers, community members

Charles Grant, Jr. is the food service supervisor for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder. He’s been working in the food service business with the Army since 1991 and said he loves doing his part, serving the Baumholder community. “I love taking care of people and serving others, and I love to see my customers enjoying their meals,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

