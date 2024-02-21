Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder food service supervisor loves supporting Soldiers, community members

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Charles Grant, Jr. is the food service supervisor for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder. He’s been working in the food service business with the Army since 1991 and said he loves doing his part, serving the Baumholder community. “I love taking care of people and serving others, and I love to see my customers enjoying their meals,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

