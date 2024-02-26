Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder food service supervisor loves supporting Soldiers, community members

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Charles Grant, Jr., the food service supervisor for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder (center), poses for a photo with a couple of local national dining facility attendants at the Castle Warrior Restaurant in Baumholder. On his right, Shay Daimi was celebrating her birthday. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 06:05
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
