USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson | 240226-N-OZ224-1033 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2023) - Members of the color guard parade the colors during a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) where Cmdr. Patrick Earls relieved Cmdr. Daxton Moore as the commanding officer of LCS 23, Feb. 26, 2024. USS Cooperstown is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship that joined the United States Navy's fleet on May 6, 2023. She is the first naval ship named to honor the 70 baseball Hall of Famers who served the United States during wartime in a range of conflicts that spanned the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

MAYPORT Fla. (February 26, 2024) – Cmdr. Patrick Earls relieved Cmdr. Daxton Moore as USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Commanding Officer, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, February 26.



While under Moore’s command, he actively spearheaded the establishment of the ship’s commissioning committee, ensuring a seamless ceremony in New York City, New York. After commissioning, he played a direct role in steering the ship towards a successful Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT), firing over 200 rounds and naming the main battery “Dottie” as a tribute to Dottie Schroeder and Dottie Kamenshek of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Moore then oversaw the flawless completion of Final Contract Trials (FCT) and played a pivotal role in promoting Navy and LCS appreciation by leading the ship during Navy Week in Philadelphia.



Cooperstown was the first littoral combat ship to certify MOB-E with ATG and EAA. She also completed Combat Systems Ship Qualification Test (CSSQT) and Final Contract Trials, fulfilling all fleet tasking to include, recertifying USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) blue’s aviation team. The Heavy Hitters completed Navy Week Philadelphia 23 to include the distinguished visitor reception onboard with CCSG-8 and the Mayor of Philadelphia, New Jersey Proclamation with the Mayor of Camden, Navy Week Gala, SECNAV Visit, Private and General Public Tours totaling over 1,915 visitors onboard.



“It has been an honor and privilege to lead this crew and ship through commissioning and multiple certifications, said Moore. “From commissioning in New York City, to Navy Week in Philadelphia and multiple underways in-between, this crew has been outstanding, and I am proud to have been their commanding officer.”



Cmdr. Moore is a native of Luray, Virginia, and previously served as the executive officer aboard USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) and is a graduate of the Naval Post Graduate School. Moore will report to Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic as the N4 department head.



"I am humbled and excited to assume command of Cooperstown and lead the amazing Heavy Hitters. There is no greater honor than being the Commanding Officer of a United States warship, said Earls.” "I have had the privilege of working with the Sailors and families of Cooperstown for the last year and a half, and I have never met a crew that is more dedicated or more accomplished than these extraordinary men and women. I know our schedule will be rigorous with plenty of challenges, but I look forward to continuing our service together as we swiftly execute our nation’s tasking."



Cmdr. Earls is a native of Erie, Pennsylvania and he previously served as the executive officer aboard Cooperstown.



Cooperstown, homeported in Mayport, FL., is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2.



LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.