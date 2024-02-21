Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 1 of 5]

    USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240226-N-OZ224-1028

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2023) - Cmdr. Daxton Moore salutes his arrival during a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) where he was relieved by Cmdr. Patrick Earls as the commanding officer of LCS 23, Feb. 26, 2024. USS Cooperstown is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship that joined the United States Navy’s fleet on May 6, 2023. She is the first naval ship named to honor the 70 baseball Hall of Famers who served the United States during wartime in a range of conflicts that spanned the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8255746
    VIRIN: 240226-N-OZ224-1028
    Resolution: 6128x3830
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND
    USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND
    USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND
    USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND
    USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT