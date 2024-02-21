240226-N-OZ224-1054



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2023) - Cmdr. Patrick Earls (right), salutes Cmdr. Daxton Moore during a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) as he assumes command of LCS 23, Feb. 26, 2024. USS Cooperstown is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship that joined the United States Navy’s fleet on May 6, 2023. She is the first naval ship named to honor the 70 baseball Hall of Famers who served the United States during wartime in a range of conflicts that spanned the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:29 Photo ID: 8255749 VIRIN: 240226-N-OZ224-1054 Resolution: 5650x3531 Size: 2.13 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS 23) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.