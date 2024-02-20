TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024

Courtesy Photo | Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, speaks during Arctic Frontiers 2024 in Tromsø, Norway, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2024. During the conference Kee underscored the strategic importance of forging partnerships with local communities, integrating local customs and traditions, and leveraging Indigenous Knowledge Systems to enhance security resilience in the Arctic, consistent with the principles outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TROMSØ, Norway -- In a resolute effort to advance the objectives outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region, members of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies converged at Arctic Frontiers 2024 in Tromsø, Norway, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2024. This strategic gathering served as a pivotal platform for the TSC delegation to engage in panel discussions, breakout group events, and networking sessions, all aimed at fostering collaborative relationships among military and civilian security practitioners, directly supporting the strategic vision outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region.



Led by Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the team emphasized the significance of embracing a local community approach to Arctic security during the "Big Picture session on Arctic Security and Local Resilience" panel discussion. Kee underscored the strategic importance of forging partnerships with local communities, integrating local customs and traditions, and leveraging Indigenous Knowledge Systems to enhance security resilience in the Arctic, consistent with the principles outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region.



Panel discussions at Arctic Frontiers delved into various topics, including geopolitical shifts, rising military presence, and NATO expansion, while stressing the necessity of resilient communities in the high North. Dr. Halihana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the TSC, hosted a panel on "Perspectives of Indigenous Women on Human and Environmental Security in the Arctic," highlighting the diverse experiences of climate change and the vital role of Indigenous Knowledge in crafting climate solutions.



Dr. Kelsey Frazier, Acting Associate Director for Research and Analysis at the TSC, shared insights during the panel event titled "Navigating a Changing Arctic: Innovations for Sustainable Maritime Development, Part 3," where she emphasized the importance of understanding surface conditions in the Arctic for sustainable development. Additionally, both Dr. Stepetin and Dr. Frazier appeared on podcasts to amplify the discourse on Arctic security cooperation.



During the event, Tracy Smith, Deputy Dean of SACSS, and Terrence Shanigan, Deputy Associate Director for the Strategic Engagement Division, engaged with members from Arctic Voice and Canadian and Greenlandic partners to explore potential collaboration opportunities in advocating for security cooperation across their extensive networks.



As Arctic Frontiers 2024 concluded, TSC leaders reaffirmed the center’s commitment to fostering international security cooperation and network building in the Arctic region. Through collaborative efforts with Allies and partners, the TSC aims to strengthen resilience, promote stability, and uphold shared security interests in the dynamic Arctic environment.