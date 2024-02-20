Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024

    TROMSø, 19, NORWAY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Dr. Halihana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the TSC, hosted a panel on "Perspectives of Indigenous Women on Human and Environmental Security in the Arctic," during Arctic Frontiers 2024 in Tromsø, Norway, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2024. The discussion highlighted the diverse experiences of climate change and the vital role of Indigenous Knowledge in crafting climate solutions (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8251829
    VIRIN: 240223-D-D0067-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 816.66 KB
    Location: TROMSø, 19, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024
    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024
    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Arctic
    Norway
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic Frontiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT