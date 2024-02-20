Dr. Halihana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the TSC, hosted a panel on "Perspectives of Indigenous Women on Human and Environmental Security in the Arctic," during Arctic Frontiers 2024 in Tromsø, Norway, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2024. The discussion highlighted the diverse experiences of climate change and the vital role of Indigenous Knowledge in crafting climate solutions (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:36 Photo ID: 8251829 VIRIN: 240223-D-D0067-1002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 816.66 KB Location: TROMSø, 19, NO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.