    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024

    TROMSø, 19, NORWAY

    02.01.2024

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, speaks during Arctic Frontiers 2024 in Tromsø, Norway, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2024. During the conference Kee underscored the strategic importance of forging partnerships with local communities, integrating local customs and traditions, and leveraging Indigenous Knowledge Systems to enhance security resilience in the Arctic, consistent with the principles outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. (Courtesy photo)

    Security
    Arctic
    Norway
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic Frontiers

