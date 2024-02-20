Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    TROMSø, 19, NORWAY

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Dr. Kelsey Frazier, Acting Associate Director for Research and Analysis at the TSC, shared insights during the panel event titled "Navigating a Changing Arctic: Innovations for Sustainable Maritime Development, Part 3," during Arctic Frontiers 2024 in Tromsø, Norway, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2024. During the event Frazier emphasized the importance of understanding surface conditions in the Arctic for sustainable development (Courtesy photo)

    This work, TSC delegation strengthens international security cooperation at Arctic Frontiers 2024 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Arctic
    Norway
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic Frontiers

