U.S. and Philippine Navy Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Bolstering Relations

MANILA, Philippines – Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) aimed at enhancing interoperability and fostering continued goodwill activities between the two naval forces in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 5.



“It was an honor for John Finn to come together and learn with our Philippine allies,” said Cmdr. Earvin Taylor, commanding officer of John Finn. “The relationships and experiences gained from our professional exchanges in port are invaluable as we continue to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific."



During the engagement, members from both navies discussed underway replenishment at-sea, fueling and general deck handling procedures.

“This was a great opportunity that helped enhance the capabilities of our Sailors during the subject matter expert exchange,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jessie Ersando, an AFP logistics officer.



The U.S. is actively seeking opportunities to modernize its alliance with with the Philippines to address new and emerging threats, emphasizing the importance of strengthening collective readiness and interoperability to enhance regional security and stability.



“Training and revisiting lessons learned provides maximum readiness in our daily operations as a surface force,” said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “By sharing our experiences with the Philippine Navy, we strengthen our combined capabilities and expand our partnership as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



The U.S. Navy maintains steadfast partnerships and strives for a persistent presence in the Indo-Pacific region. John Finn’s current Indo-Pacific patrol is the destroyer’s fourth patrol in the region since shifting homeports from San Diego in 2023, now being forward-deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.



John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

The U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 Location: MANILA, PH